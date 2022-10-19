Gary Cooke stormed out of the Go Local store complaining he had been ripped off and returned later to shout insults at the couple who run it, on May 16.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Cooke, aged 54, beckoned to the male shopkeeper and said 'come on then', before shouting the same racist insult five or six times.

Another customer challenged him, but he did not seem to care and he was pushed out of the doorway.

In a statement, Cooke's female victim said she was ‘shook up by racist comments’ and added: “He had no right to speak to us in this way. It's not acceptable.”

The court heard he has five previous convictions and was last in trouble in 2012 for criminal damage. He was cautioned for threatening behaviour in 2018.

Cooke, care of Hazel Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted racially aggravated harassment.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Cooke is on medication for anxiety and depression and ‘behaved in a way he was not proud of’.

She said he was made homeless 18 months ago when his relationship broke down and he has since been sofa surfing.

He is alcohol dependent, Ms Pidcock said, but hasn't tried to minimise the offence in any way.