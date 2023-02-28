Brian Carrington, aged 31, was reported to police in February last year when damning social media messages were found on his victim’s mobile phone.

Carrington had been in regular contact with the girl on multiple occasions and was overheard talking to her on the phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested the following day, but declined to answer any of the questions put to him by officers.

Brian Carrington has been jailed for three years and two months.

He made no plea at a hearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in December, when people sitting in the public gallery had to be reminded that video-recording of court proceedings is contempt and a criminal offence.

Carrington later admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual communications with a child, and two counts of sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for three years and two months at Nottingham Crown Court.

Carrington, of Charles Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was also added to the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will restrict his activities on release.

Detective Constable Rhiannon Drew, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Carrington was well aware of his victim’s age but carried on exploiting her for his own sexual gratification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His appalling and predatory actions have unsurprisingly had a profound effect on the girl and her family and I am pleased he has now been held to account.