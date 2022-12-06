Mansfield man charged with grooming and sexually assaulting underage girls
A Mansfield man charged with grooming and sexually assaulting underage girls has been sent to the crown court.
By Tim Cunningham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Brian Carrington, aged 30, of Charles Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, entered no-plea to two counts of sexual touching, inciting sexual activity and sexual communications, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
People in the public gallery were reminded that video-recording of court proceedings is contempt and a criminal offence.
He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 6.
