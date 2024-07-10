Mansfield Woodhouse man faces crown court for causing death by dangerous driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield Woodhouse man has been sent to the crown court to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving and seriously injuring four other people.

William Martin, aged 23, of Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Tuesday.

He is charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is alleged he caused the death of Adam Sissons while driving a Seat Leon dangerously on the A614 Blyth Road, in Ollerton, on September 8, last year.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the offences are indictable-only and too serious for the magistrates to deal with.