Mansfield Woodhouse man faces crown court for causing death by dangerous driving
William Martin, aged 23, of Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Tuesday.
He is charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
It is alleged he caused the death of Adam Sissons while driving a Seat Leon dangerously on the A614 Blyth Road, in Ollerton, on September 8, last year.
Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the offences are indictable-only and too serious for the magistrates to deal with.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on August 6.