Mansfield Woodhouse man faces crown court for causing death by dangerous driving

By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:16 BST
A Mansfield Woodhouse man has been sent to the crown court to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving and seriously injuring four other people.

William Martin, aged 23, of Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Tuesday.

He is charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It is alleged he caused the death of Adam Sissons while driving a Seat Leon dangerously on the A614 Blyth Road, in Ollerton, on September 8, last year.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the offences are indictable-only and too serious for the magistrates to deal with.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on August 6.