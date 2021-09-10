Mansfield Woodhouse man exposed himself in McDonald's

Nottingham Crown Court heard Martin Bramley was ‘wobbling on his feet’ when he entered the fast food outlet on Priestsic Road, Sutton, on June 4, at about 6am.

Almas Ben-Aribia, prosecuting, said he ordered a coffee, but then began screaming and digging through his pockets for loose change.

The court heard 58-year-old Bramley unzipped his hooded top, to show his stomach and chest and began shouting ‘miss, miss, look at me’ to a female cashier.

McDonald's, Priestsic Road, Sutton.

Ms Ben-Aribia said CCTV showed him making ‘a thrusting motion and pulling his trousers down in an obvious attempt to show his pubic area’.

He was detained at Highbury Hospital for 10 days and new accommodation was secured for him in Mansfield Woodhouse.

But Bramley, who was convicted of two sexual assaults in 2018 and placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, failed to notify police of the new address.

The court heard he had previously breached the order, and had 35 previous convictions for 65 offences, including battery and common assault.

‘Nuisance’

Two weeks later, Bramley entered Cashino, High Street, Sutton, the day after he was banned from the premises.

When he was asked to leave, he swore, pulled off his T-shirt and backed a female member of staff up against a fruit machine.

Bramley also butted a male member of staff twice and then grabbed him by the neck before police arrived on the scene.

Philip Plant, mitigating, said Bramley suffers from bi-polar disorder, which makes him ‘disinhibited’, but it can be stabilised with medication.

Bramley, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted two counts of assault, failing to comply with a court order, and exposure.

Sentencing, Judge John Sampson said: “He’s a nuisance who needs to take his medication.”

He told Bramley: “You fall to be sentenced for the sort of offences you have committed in the past.”

Bramley was jailed for a year and given a three-restraining order, banning him from entering the McDonald’s and Cashino.