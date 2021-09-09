Shirebrook burglar with 76 previous convictions targeted student houses

David Teevan broke into a shared house on Waverley Street, Nottingham, on July 11, and stole two Sony PlayStation consoles and games, while one of the occupants was at home, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Rebecca Coleman, prosecuting, said police officers later found Teevan’s fingerprints on a television set.

Three days later, the court heard, he broke into a property on Gedling Grove, Nottingham and took another PlayStation, a laptop, headphones and jewellery.

Teevan was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court.

He left behind fingerprints on a desk in a ground-floor bedroom.

The court heard, that when Teevan was arrested at his home, a blue Nike rucksack and a grey hooded top, taken from the house on Gedling Grove, were found.

On the same day, the court heard, after breaking into a property on Bronte Court, off Waverley Street, he stole a PlayStation console, speakers, and a solid gold signet ring which was a gift from the owner's grandfather.

Teevan was arrested two days’ later and asked for two more burglaries to be taken into account.

On July 12, his blood was found after he burgled a house on Larkdale Street, in Radford, Nottingham.

And sometime between July 14 and 16, he broke into a house on Portland Road, Nottingham, and stole an Amazon projector and an Alexa device.

The court heard he has 30 previous convictions for 76 offences, including being jailed for four years in 2018, for an attempted robbery.

‘Chaos ensues’

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said Teevan lost his accommodation during the pandemic and started drinking.

“He freely admits that chaos ensues when he drinks,” he said. “He knows he is looking at a lengthy prison sentence.”

Teevan, aged 42, formerly of Recreation Drive, Shirebrook, admitted three counts of burglary.

Sentencing Teevan to 32 months’ jail, Mr Recorder Simon King said: “You're plainly someone who has some devils you have to deal with.

“I hope you will find that there are those within the system who will help you. I don't imagine your life has been easy in recent times.”