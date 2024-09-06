Mansfield Woodhouse man exposed himself during an argument in the street
Constantin-Bogdan Manascu showed his genitals to a man he was arguing with after he saw he was being filmed at 7.30pm on June 21.
"This was visible to other members of the public at the time," said prosecutor Ian Morton.
Manascu was shouting, pacing back and forth, slurring his speech and punching the air, and “exposed himself while making grunting noises.”
When he was interviewed by police Manascu had no explanation for his behaviour.
In a statement his victim said: "Since then I have been extremely anxious and on edge and unable to sleep. I have been suffering. My GP is concerned about putting me on higher doses of medication. I still feel I am in shock."
Manascu, who represented himself via a Romanian interpreter, apologised to the court and recognised what he had done was “not nice”.
He has no previous convictions and received credit for his guilty plea.
Manascu, aged 40, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted exposure when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on August 8.
“Your behaviour was totally inappropriate and unacceptable,” the presiding magistrate told him. “It caused real distress and left your victim anxious and on edge. It is a criminal offence to expose yourself.”
Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when he received a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was fined £140 and ordered to pay a £119 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years.