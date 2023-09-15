Woman left blind in one eye after Mansfield bleach attack
The victim was walking under a footbridge in Portland Street at around 8pm on September 2 when she was targeted from the bridge above.
Some of the liquid, later identified as bleach, got into the woman’s eyes during the incident.
The victim, who has since lost the sight in one eye, reported looking up and seeing three young men on the bridge above.
One of the suspects was described as being white, around 17-years-old, with short light hair, and was wearing a white tracksuit.
Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was around that area at the time, to come forward.
Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible incident that left a woman with serious injuries, including damage to her eyesight.
“The victim has understandably been left distraught by what happened and we’re determined to track down the people responsible.
“We have progressed with our investigation but now want to hear from any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.
“Anyone who saw this may not have been aware of just how serious this incident was, so I hope this appeal will serve to jog their memories and motivate them to come forward.
“We understand three people were involved in this incident, so we’d ask anyone who saw or heard anything that could assist our investigation to get in touch with us immediately.”
Information can be reported to the police on 101, quoting incident 743 of 2 September 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.