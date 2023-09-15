Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was walking under a footbridge in Portland Street at around 8pm on September 2 when she was targeted from the bridge above.

Some of the liquid, later identified as bleach, got into the woman’s eyes during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, who has since lost the sight in one eye, reported looking up and seeing three young men on the bridge above.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman has bleach poured on her face. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

One of the suspects was described as being white, around 17-years-old, with short light hair, and was wearing a white tracksuit.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was around that area at the time, to come forward.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible incident that left a woman with serious injuries, including damage to her eyesight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim has understandably been left distraught by what happened and we’re determined to track down the people responsible.

“We have progressed with our investigation but now want to hear from any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.

“Anyone who saw this may not have been aware of just how serious this incident was, so I hope this appeal will serve to jog their memories and motivate them to come forward.

“We understand three people were involved in this incident, so we’d ask anyone who saw or heard anything that could assist our investigation to get in touch with us immediately.”