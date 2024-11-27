Mansfield woman whose daughter was found filthy, hungry and naked in squalid drug den spared prison

By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Mansfield woman whose daughter was found filthy, hungry and naked in a squalid drug den and surrounded by drug paraphernalia has been fined, a court has heard.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said police gained entry to the woman’s address and found the girl wrapped in a blanket on a bed that was “black with dirt”, with a used syringe nearby.

The girl, who smelled strongly of urine, faeces and cigarettes, had head lice and said she’d had nothing to eat that day and only a bag of crisps the day before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bath was full of rubbish, there were no toothbrushes or hygiene products, and the toilet was backed-up with human excrement with used toilet paper on the the floor.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

There were empty alcohol bottles, metal spoons for cooking heroin and discarded needles in every room, and “nowhere for a child to be safe.”

The girl is now in the care of a relative, Ms Allsop added.

Her mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, initially claimed her daughter’s basic needs were being met and denied using drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said the defendant, who is of previous good character, was remorseful and now working and completely clean of class A drugs.

She was effectively subject to controlling and coercive behaviour by her partner who isolated her from her family and introduced her to drugs, he said.

She admitted child neglect when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on October 29.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday for a probation report when she received an 18 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days.

She was fined £86 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice