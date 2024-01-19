Mansfield woman who threatened and harassed her ex-partner was too drunk to remember doing it

A Mansfield woman who threatened and harassed her ex-partner was so drunk she couldn't remember what she had done, a court has heard.

Claire Richens moved out of their home in August last year but returned on November 14 and 15 demanding to be let into the house and shouting abuse.

Prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw said police tried to persuade her to walk away and she left, but then returned five times.

After she was arrested for breaching the peace, Richens, aged 38, came back and shouted violent threats through the letter box.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"It's unpleasant behaviour in a domestic setting and she was warned several times," said Mr Wilshaw, adding that she was cautioned for common assault in August last year.

A non-molestation order was made banning her from going to the address.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Richens couldn't recall these incidents because of the amount of alcohol she consumed, but admitted what she had done when she was shown CCTV footage.

"It appears there was a long and unhappy relationship and she was the victim of domestic violence," said Mr Stocks, adding that at one point she was hospitalised as a result.

"The separation has been as unpleasant and acrimonious as the relationship. She was drinking too much and particularly depressed about being homeless.

"She went to the address and said some fairly unpleasant things."

Richens, of no fixed address, admitted threatening behaviour and harassment without violence when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on November 17.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday when she received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.