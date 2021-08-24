Mansfield woman tied up in home raid by four masked men who stole £6,000

Around £6,000 in cash was stolen during the afternoon raid in Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

The money was four weeks’ worth of takings from a family car wash business.

The woman was at home when she answered a knock at the door by a man claiming to be a delivery driver.

Police are appealing for information

As soon as the door opened, the man pushed her to the floor before tieing her hands together with cable ties.

Three other men then entered and began searching the property. They stole the car wash takings and fled in a grey car with an uber badge and yellow taxi plate on the back.

The burglary, which happened at around 4pm on Tuesday, August 17, was only reported to the police on Monday, August 23.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrifying incident and we are working hard to trace those responsible so we can take appropriate action.

“It is deplorable to think anyone could barge into a person’s home and tie them up as they searched for money that had been hard earnt by family members.

"The victim was left extremely shaken by the incident and is being supported by specially-trained officers.”

The four burglars all spoke English but had a Romanian accent. The one who pushed the woman to the ground is described as a white man with short dark hair. He had black gloves on and was wearing a black long top with grey army trousers.

The three other men were also wearing gloves and dark clothing. One of them had mousey brown hair and two of them had dark hair.

All four were wearing blue face masks.

Det Sgt Scott added: “If you can help us identify the four people involved in this incident, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 332 of August 23.

"We are particularly keen to speak to motorists who were in Nottingham Road around the time of the incident and may have dash cam footage of the getaway vehicle."