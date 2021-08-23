First look at Olivia Colman drama which details Mansfield's most notorious double murder

Landscapers explores the murders of William and Patricia Wycherley in Forest Town, in 1998 by their daughter and son-in-law Susan and Christopher Edwards, who then buried their bodies in the back garden of their Blenheim Close Home.

When their skeletal remains were discovered in 2013, it sparked an international manhunt for the couple, who had fled to France when they realised the game was up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Colman plays Susan Edwards

Your Chad was the first on the scene after the grim find, and revealed that the Edwards had concocted an intricate web of lies - replying to doctors letters and sending letters and Christmas cards to relatives from the dead couple, keeping them alive in the eyes of the world for over 15 years.

It was only when the Edwards ran out of money and Christopher confessed the deaths to his step-mother, that police descended on the address and made the gruesome discovery.

Landscapers, which is being produced by Sky and HBO, stars Olivia Colman as Susan Edwards, and Happy Potter actor David Thewlis as Christopher.

A blurb from the producers states: “Mild-mannered husband and wife Susan and Christopher Edwards have been on the run from reality for over 15 years.

David Thewlis plays Christopher Edwards

“When Christopher makes a startling call home to his step-mother, their role in a terrible crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade begins to emerge into the light.

“As their relationship is subjected to the glare of a full police investigation, the devoted couple are separated for the first time in their marriage.​”

The Edwards eventually handed themselves into to UK Border Forces, and were allowed transit back to St Pancras Station where they were arrested and brought back to Nottinghamshire.

The drama will be on later this year

During their trial in 2014, the reality of their fantasist lifestyles unfolded, with the pair blowing hundreds of thousands of pounds on signed photographs of Silver Screen icons like Gary Cooper.

Following a three-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court, the pair were eventually jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Some scenes were shot in Mansfield