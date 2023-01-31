Mansfield woman threatened to murder her sister's ex in early hours row
A Mansfield woman who threatened to murder her sister's ex-boyfriend during an argument in the early hours has fined.
Police were called to an address on Princes Street, by Kirsty Legget’s sister's ex-boyfriend on January 14, at 2.15am, because she was banging on the door, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.
Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said when officers arrived, Leggett shouted: “I will murder him.”
And when the ex’s new girlfriend appeared, Leggett swore: “I will rip her throat out. I will her in a box.”
Leggett, aged 24, was “adamant” she would get into the property, and was heard to say “I will boot the door clean off the hinges” and “I will put the windows through”.
She was arrested so she could be taken away from the scene, Mr Bettany said.
When interiewed by the police, she said she went to the address at her sister’s request and was “angry and upset” at the time, because “she didn't want her sister to be left out in the cold”.
Leggett, of Dallas Street, Mansfield, admitted using threatening and abusive words and was fined £40.
She told magistrates her sister’s ex should not have been in the property, as he had no legal tenancy