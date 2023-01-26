Second chance for Mansfield man who stole lead off estate agent’s roof to fund drug habit
A Mansfield man caught stealing lead off an estate agent’s roof to fund a nine-year-long heroin habit has been given a chance to clean up his act, magistrates have decided.
A witness was able to point out Jay Burchell to police after spotting him stealing lead from the building’s roof on Oak Tree Lane, on November 30, last year.
Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said a small amount of lead was found in his rucksack and he later told officers he planned to sell it for drug money.
The court heard he has eight previous convictions for 14 offences.
Burchell, of Teal Avenue, Mansfield, admitted theft by finding
Anna Sood, mitigating, said he deserved credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.
She said Burchell, aged 32, had come off his Methadone script after splitting up with his girlfriend of 10 years.
Ms Sood: “He went to a substance abuse charity after his last hearing and intends to go there again today. He tells me he wants to stop taking drugs, but doesn't know where to start.”
She said Burchell has been taking heroin for nine years after a difficult start in life as his mother was dealing drugs.
Sentencing, magistrates told Burchell: “You say you want help, but the probation report says you have a long history of non-engagement, so this time we want you to do it properly.
“Cooperate and good luck with it.”
He was given a community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £51 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.