Mansfield woman ‘possessed’ when she bit ex’s mum’s breast in horrifying attack

“I felt like my skin was being ripped off me,” Lanie-Amelia Schofield’s victim said in a statement. She felt a ‘burning, throbbing sensation’ and heard a sound ‘like gristle being torn’.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard the woman turned Schofield to the side, and, as they fell to the floor, felt a ‘ripping sensation’.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said Schofield launched the attack when the woman was trying to help her on Chatsworth Street, Sutton, on April 13, at about 11.30pm, .

Nottingham Magistrate' Court.

Ms Pritchard said Schofield threw three or four punches to her face, before biting the top her of left breast when her victim tried to restrain her.

“I have never seen her like this,” Schofield’s victim said afterwards. “I tried to reason with her. I remember thinking it was like she was possessed.”

Ms Pritchard said: “It’s a really unpleasant use of teeth as a weapon. It must have been a horrifying incident.”

The court heard the victim is the mother of Schofield’s ex-partner and went to the address after Schofield threw her ex’s belongings into the street.

Schofield’s victim was worried about her because she had been drinking and is diabetic. She found her crying, with her back against a tree before the attack took place.

In the statement, she said she was left with scars due to the bitemark which had a ‘huge impact on her mental health and confidence.’

Schofield, now of Heanor Walk, Mansfield, admitted assault.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, told magistrates: “That behaviour is nothing like the young lady who sits before you today.”

She described Schofield, who has no previous convictions, as ‘quite timid’ and ‘highly remorseful’. She said Schofield has autistic traits and has been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

"She is horrified by what happened that evening,” Ms Pursglove said, adding that Schofield was extremely drunk at the time and ‘her recollections aren't very clear’.

The court heard she works full-time as administrator and is five-months pregnant. She has since sought private therapy and counselling.