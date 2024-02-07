Mansfield woman headbutted reveller after 'words were exchanged' in Cornerhouse bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jessica Fisher followed the woman as she walked through the smoking area of The Cornerhouse Bar before launching her attack at 10.30pm on July 14, last year, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

A fight ensued and the two women were separated by onlookers. Her victim reported the attack to staff after receiving bruises to her face, hand, and back.

"The defendant gave a full admission at the police station," said Mr Hollett. "She said there had been an exchange of words earlier."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The police originally planned to caution Fisher, aged 30, and her friend providing they paid compensation. Fisher's friend paid £75 but no payment was received from Fisher. The court heard she has "a number of previous convictions" for violent offences, with the most recent dating back to 2019.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Fisher has been diagnosed with a personality disorder and is receiving treatment for epilepsy.He said Fisher’s benefits are paid into her friend's account because she can't manage her own finances, but for some reason that payment didn't go through and she found herself in court.

The presiding magistrate told her: "Clearly the events of that night were unfortunate and you realise they shouldn't have happened."

Fisher, formerly known as Dick, of Sherwood Hall Road, admitted assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.