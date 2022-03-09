Mansfield woman ‘hampered’ police with 17 nuisance calls in one night

Teresa Benjamin began ringing 999 just before midnight, on February 16, three hours after she was released from arrest, claiming she had a knife and would harm herself.

Prosecutor Freddie Sail said: "She was given advice but continued to make calls which police say hampered their ability to help others."

When she was re-arrested she apologised but told officers her parents had been out looking for her because they weren't informed of her arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said she has no previous convictions and cooperated with police.

He told magistrates the former legal secretary had suffered from poor mental health for several years and was working with an alcohol misuse charity.

He said Benjamin had experienced "great difficulties" with her neighbour and "she doesn't feel the police are giving her the assistance she deserves."

"She was very distressed when she made the calls," Mr Lander said. "She was beyond counting the number. She sees herself as the victim but now she is portrayed as the perpetrator.

“Since the complaint things seem to have gone quiet.

"There have been no further calls to the police, which is a good sign.”

Benjamin, 48, of Selwyn Street, admitted causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, by means of a public communications network, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £350 with a £35 surcharge and £85 costs.