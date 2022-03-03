Steven Coupland, aged 46, of Longstone Way, Mansfield: Admitted resisting a constable and being drunk and disorderly in Worksop. He was given a community order with a four-week curfew, fined £50 and ordered to pay £75 compensation.

Darryl Coulter, 33, of no fixed abode, Mansfield: Admitted arson, which breached a suspended sentence for possessing a knife. He was jailed for five weeks and ordered to pay £80 compensation.

Barry Woolley, 47, of Normanton Drive, Mansfield: Admitted assaulting an emergency worker. He was given a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days, fined £200 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Corey Robinson, 23, of New England Way, Pleasley: Admitted being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Callum Allison, 27, of Danvers Drive, Mansfield: Admitted driving without insurance or a licence, in breach of a suspended sentence imposed in October 2020 for criminal damage and assault. He was fined £666, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs and his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Andrew Grainger, 44, of Garside Avenue, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £253 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Beacham, 35, of Griffin Road, Ollerton: Admitted drug-driving. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Dawn, 26, of Methuen Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving and possession of cannabis. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £340 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Watson, 27, of Cotswold Grove, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £333 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £86 costs.

Luke Winkworth, 19, of St Andrews Street, Kirkby: Admitted making threats and assault. He was given a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and 100 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £250 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Cave, 32, of Swinton Copse, Boughton: Amitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. She was fined £120, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs and her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Karen Sharpe, 60, of Eakring Court, Mansfield: Admitted making threats and criminal damage. She was fined £160 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Emily Evans 35, of Coopers Rise, Rainworth: Admitted drug-driving. She was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Roberts, 39, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work, banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Tomlinson, 66, of Station Road, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £420 and ordered to pay a £42 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lauren Walsh, 26, of Hibbert Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Rabbit, 42, of Welbeck Street, Sutton: Admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Lukas Fugler, 28, of Howard Road, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

Daniel Roberts, 26, of Park Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted driving without due care and attention, without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after an accident, and drink-driving. He was given a 12-month community order with a 13-week curfew and 10 rehabilitation days and banned from driving for 14 months.

Brad Roach, 35, of Main Street, Shirebrook: Admitted drink-driving. He was jailed for 18 weeks, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Hufton, 22, of Brierley Park Close, Stanton Hill: Admitted failing to comply with an anti-social behaviour order. He was fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Shane Glazebrook, 20, of Parker’s Lane, Manfield Woodhouse: Admitted criminal damage. He was fined £123 and ordered to pay £150 compensation, a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Sharpe, 35, of Dalestorth Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving. He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for two years, given 20 rehabilitation days and banned from driving for two years.