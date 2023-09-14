Mansfield woman downed eight pints before crashing boyfriend’s car into a hedge
Jodie Sutton lost control of the vehicle on Brick Hill Lane, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, careered over a roundabout, damaged a signpost and shunted one parked car into another before crashing into a hedge on April 16, at 11.30pm.
Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said a test revealed 24-year-old Sutton had 205 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80mg.
Sutton, of Cottam Grove, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance or a licence.
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Sutton has no previous convictions and had spent the evening in the Sir John Cockle pub on Sutton Road, Mansfield.
Mr Stocks said: “One thing led to another and she consumed about eight pints and this was clearly a disinhibiting factor.
“She made the decision to drive her boyfriend’s car home, which, of course, was a serious mistake.
“She acknowledges this was a stupid thing to have done and totally and completely unnecessary.”
Mr Stocks said she earns £300 per month on a zero hours contract as a cook in Mansfield Woodhouse.
The court heard Sutton had written to the court explaining her financial circumstances were due to change as she is just about to buy a property.
She was banned from driving for 22 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 22 weeks if she completes it successfully. She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.