News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Mansfield woman downed eight pints before crashing boyfriend’s car into a hedge

A Mansfield woman who downed eight pints and crashed her boyfriend's car after driving the two-minute journey home from the pub has been banned from the road.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 08:18 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jodie Sutton lost control of the vehicle on Brick Hill Lane, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, careered over a roundabout, damaged a signpost and shunted one parked car into another before crashing into a hedge on April 16, at 11.30pm.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said a test revealed 24-year-old Sutton had 205 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80mg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sutton, of Cottam Grove, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance or a licence.

Jodie Sutton crashed her boyfriend's car driving the two-minute journey home from the Sir John Cockle pub in Mansfield.Jodie Sutton crashed her boyfriend's car driving the two-minute journey home from the Sir John Cockle pub in Mansfield.
Jodie Sutton crashed her boyfriend's car driving the two-minute journey home from the Sir John Cockle pub in Mansfield.
Most Popular
Read More
Mansfield man’s ‘unusual’ £2,000 repairs fraud ‘started with a good deed’

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Sutton has no previous convictions and had spent the evening in the Sir John Cockle pub on Sutton Road, Mansfield.

Mr Stocks said: “One thing led to another and she consumed about eight pints and this was clearly a disinhibiting factor.

“She made the decision to drive her boyfriend’s car home, which, of course, was a serious mistake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She acknowledges this was a stupid thing to have done and totally and completely unnecessary.”

Mr Stocks said she earns £300 per month on a zero hours contract as a cook in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The court heard Sutton had written to the court explaining her financial circumstances were due to change as she is just about to buy a property.

She was banned from driving for 22 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 22 weeks if she completes it successfully. She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.