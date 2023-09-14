Mansfield woman downed eight pints before crashing boyfriend’s car into a hedge

Watch more videos on Shots!

Jodie Sutton lost control of the vehicle on Brick Hill Lane, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, careered over a roundabout, damaged a signpost and shunted one parked car into another before crashing into a hedge on April 16, at 11.30pm.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said a test revealed 24-year-old Sutton had 205 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80mg.

Sutton, of Cottam Grove, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance or a licence.

Jodie Sutton crashed her boyfriend's car driving the two-minute journey home from the Sir John Cockle pub in Mansfield.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Sutton has no previous convictions and had spent the evening in the Sir John Cockle pub on Sutton Road, Mansfield.

Mr Stocks said: “One thing led to another and she consumed about eight pints and this was clearly a disinhibiting factor.

“She made the decision to drive her boyfriend’s car home, which, of course, was a serious mistake.

“She acknowledges this was a stupid thing to have done and totally and completely unnecessary.”

Mr Stocks said she earns £300 per month on a zero hours contract as a cook in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The court heard Sutton had written to the court explaining her financial circumstances were due to change as she is just about to buy a property.