Candice Smart-Lawrence armed herself with the seven-inch blade after hearing banging on the front door of her home on Singleton Avenue, on July 21, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said her victim panicked and ran away, but heard her coming after him.

She threw the knife, which spun in the air and missed his right shoulder by a foot, before landing in the road. He picked it up and gave it to the police.

Mr Pietryka said the day before there had been an altercation between Smart-Lawrence and two of her neighbours, but no further police action was taken.

Her victim went to her house to ask her about what happened and why she hit his friend, he said.

He later said the incident left him frightened and “reminded him of when his brother had been stabbed” and "he was shocked at what took place”.

The court heard she has a relevant previous conviction from June 2013 and was last in trouble for driving while disqualified in February 2021.

Smart-Lawrence, aged 32, admitted making threats with a blade.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Smart-Lawrence's version of events was confirmed by CCTV footage which showed two young men with face coverings loitering outside her home.

He said: “They were banging and kicking and all she could see was at least one masked man. She panicked and accepts she picked up a knife which she was using at the time to prepare a meal.

“She thought they were trying to break into her house. They turned tail and they ran. She chased them for no more than ten or 15 yards.

“She lost control of her emotions and was reckless in her actions.”

Mr Stocks said Smart-Lawrence has been the victim of domestic violence in the past and that may have contributed to her reaction.