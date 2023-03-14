News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Mansfield woman chased mask-wearing neighbour down road with a knife

A Mansfield woman who chased her mask-wearing neighbour down the road and hurled a knife at him has been sent to the Crown Court to learn her fate.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:14 GMT- 2 min read

Candice Smart-Lawrence armed herself with the seven-inch blade after hearing banging on the front door of her home on Singleton Avenue, on July 21, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said her victim panicked and ran away, but heard her coming after him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She threw the knife, which spun in the air and missed his right shoulder by a foot, before landing in the road. He picked it up and gave it to the police.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Mr Pietryka said the day before there had been an altercation between Smart-Lawrence and two of her neighbours, but no further police action was taken.

Her victim went to her house to ask her about what happened and why she hit his friend, he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He later said the incident left him frightened and “reminded him of when his brother had been stabbed” and "he was shocked at what took place”.

The court heard she has a relevant previous conviction from June 2013 and was last in trouble for driving while disqualified in February 2021.

Smart-Lawrence, aged 32, admitted making threats with a blade.

Read More
Jail for Mansfield axe man who swung at family friend’s head while neighbours lo...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Smart-Lawrence's version of events was confirmed by CCTV footage which showed two young men with face coverings loitering outside her home.

He said: “They were banging and kicking and all she could see was at least one masked man. She panicked and accepts she picked up a knife which she was using at the time to prepare a meal.

“She thought they were trying to break into her house. They turned tail and they ran. She chased them for no more than ten or 15 yards.

“She lost control of her emotions and was reckless in her actions.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Stocks said Smart-Lawrence has been the victim of domestic violence in the past and that may have contributed to her reaction.

Sentencing was adjourned for a probation report, but magistrates decided the offence was too serious for their powers. She was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 18, on condition she has no contact with two of her neighbours.