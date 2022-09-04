Mansfield Town co-chairman Carolyn Radford left ‘traumatised and devastated’ after masked raiders target home in £1m robbery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Radford, wife of Stags owner and chairman John Radford, said she had been overwhelmed by support since the robbery – the third serious crime she has been a victim of in the last few years.

Posting on Instagram, Mrs Radford said: “I’ve been incredibly moved by the lovely messages I’ve been receiving lately by people asking if I’m okay, as I’ve been very quiet.

“I’m ready to talk now and it’s also best to end any unnecessary speculation as to why.

Carolyn Radford at Mansfield's One Call Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Just more than a month ago, on August 2, just after 10pm, four masked robbers came into our home in Quinta da Lago, Portugal, when I was relaxing alone watching TV in bed.

“They stole a lifetime of jewellery and watches with a market value of just under £1 million, but mostly it’s left me totally exhausted, traumatised and devastated.

“The only saving grace is our boys were not in our home at the time.”

Carolyn Radford and husband John.

The mother-of-three said the robbery came just after 18 months after her engagement ring was ‘violently ripped’ from her finger while she was on the school run in Portugal.

“The two thieves who did this have never been caught,” Mrs Radford, aged 40, said.

“It also comes just under three years since our home in the UK was burgled by a gang specifically targeting the homes of high-profile businessmen and women, footballers and celebrities.

“The police successfully prosecuted this gang, who received significant prison sentences. However, none of the items stolen were ever recovered and we have not made any insurance claims on all three of these incidents.

“More than the loss of our personal belongings, our sense of security and safety has been totally violated.

“I have definitely struggled in recent weeks, but want to thank my amazing family and caring friends who have helped me through this and, of course, my absolute rock, my husband John.