News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Sutton after car stopped

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after a car was stopped in Sutton.

By Jon Ball
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:34 am
Updated Sunday, 4th September 2022, 1:07 pm

Police officers spotted and followed a car in the Mansfield Road area during the early hours of yesterday, September 3.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said that, after stopping the vehicle, the officers arrested two suspects and recovered a quantity of deal bags from within the car which were suspected to contain Class A drugs.

A 25-year-old man and 35-year-old woman are being questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Mansfield Road, Sutton

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Trio charged after looting more than £4k worth of Lego – including £1k from B&M ...

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the swift work of officers, harmful drugs are now off Nottinghamshire’s streets and two suspects have been arrested.

“As a force, we treat drug possession and supply extremely seriously as not only is it an offence in itself but, as we know, it can feed into and be linked to wider serious and organised criminality, which can have a detrimental impact on communities.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to keep people safe, protect vulnerable young people against organised drug crime and crack down hard on drug dealers looking to prey on others.”