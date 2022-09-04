Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Sutton after car stopped

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers spotted and followed a car in the Mansfield Road area during the early hours of yesterday, September 3.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said that, after stopping the vehicle, the officers arrested two suspects and recovered a quantity of deal bags from within the car which were suspected to contain Class A drugs.

A 25-year-old man and 35-year-old woman are being questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Mansfield Road, Sutton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the swift work of officers, harmful drugs are now off Nottinghamshire’s streets and two suspects have been arrested.

“As a force, we treat drug possession and supply extremely seriously as not only is it an offence in itself but, as we know, it can feed into and be linked to wider serious and organised criminality, which can have a detrimental impact on communities.