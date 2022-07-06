Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Jack O’Neil was taken to King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, with a suspected head injury after running towards police officers and shouting 'kill me,' in the early hours of January 1.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, said O’Neil grabbed a railing and was told repeatedly to let it go, but caused £38 of damage to it as he was arrested.

On April 7, CCTV recorded O’Neil in the town centre, apparently drunk, as he kicked a taxi, leaving a bootprint and causing £150 of damage.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for possessing a blade, from November 2020, and was on a community order at the time of the first offence.

O’Neil, aged 19, of Manor Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted two counts of criminal damage.

Colin Wilson, mitigating, said he made full admissions after the offences, which were committed ‘on impulse, while intoxicated’.

He said O’Neil, who lives with his grandfather, hopes to get back into the construction industry.

For the first offence, he was fined £120, with £85 costs, a £34 surcharge and £38 compensation.

For the second, he received a £120 fine, £85 costs, a £34 surcharge and £150 compensation, making a total of £665.