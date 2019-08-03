Mansfield teenager charged with murder after 18-year-old man dies in ‘stabbing’

A teenager has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Mansfield man Liam Gray.

On Thursday afternoon (August 1) officers were called to a house on Gladstone Street, Mansfield, following a report of a stabbing inside.

Scene of fatal stabbing on Gladstone Street, Mansfield , flowers lest at the scene

Mr Gray was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, where he died a short time later.

Last night (Friday, August 2) a 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court later today (Saturday, August 3).

