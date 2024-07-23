Mansfield teen narrowly missed a pedestrian in high-speed police chase

By Tim Cunningham
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Mansfield teen who narrowly missed a pedestrian during a high-speed police chase will be sentenced at the crown court.

An unmarked police car began following Callum Bradbury when his silver VW Golf emitted a large cloud of black smoke on Rosemary Street, at 8.50pm on July 6.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said the 18-year-old accelerated quickly, running a red traffic light and reaching 70mph in a 40mph zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He ran more red lights and veered onto the wrong side of the road. Two vehicles had to brake to avoid a collision on the A60 and Bradbury drove between them.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He was travelling at 80mph when he narrowly missed a pedestrian and accelerated to more than 70mph onto Berry Hill Lane, a residential street.

He reached 90mph while overtaking in “fairly heavy traffic” and took a sharp offside bend.

“A vehicle travelling the other way would have had an impact speed of 80mph but thankfully no other vehicles were there,” said Ms Bickley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradbury opened the driver’s door while his car was still moving but police performed a tactical collision and pinned it against a lamppost on Wingfield Road.

He fled on foot but was detained nearby with some cannabis.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Bradbury, who is of previous good character and a carer for his mum, deserved maximum credit for his prompt guilty pleas.

Bradbury, of Birkland Street, Mansfield, admitted dangerous driving, without insurance or a licence, and possession of cannabis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on September 17 and an interim driving ban was imposed.