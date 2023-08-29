Mansfield teen gashed reveller's head by wielding a bottle in nightclub attack

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Tyler Hart hit his victim over the head with a bottle “a number of times” and left him with a three-four-centimetres-long cut on the back of his head, at Club Lexis nightclub, on February 12, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said: “It’s a relatively small cut in the context of assault occasioning actual harm, with a starting point between a high level community order and 36 weeks in custody.

“There will be an application for costs and compensation in due course.”

Lexis night club.

Hart, of Rowan Drive, Kirkby, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Hart, aged 18, was of previous good character.

Asking for a probation report to be prepared, he said: “I accept the offence might be pushed over the custodial threshold because alcohol was involved and the night-time setting of the offence.

Adjourning the case, magistrates told Hart: “It is appropriate and necessary for us to have a pre-sentence report. We will look at the full facts before we sentence.”