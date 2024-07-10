Mansfield teen flipped car onto side in crash while over drink-drive limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield teen who flipped her car onto its side in a crash while over the drink-drive limit panicked and fled the scene, a court has heard.

Olivia Walsh's Ford Fiesta was written off when she collided with a parked car on Burlington Drive at 2.15am on June 24, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

Numerous people climbed out and ran off so police found the car empty, he added. The fire service was called because the vehicle was smoking.

After a while Walsh, aged 18, presented herself to police and she was taken to hospital. A breath test later showed she had 51 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Walsh, of previous good character, initially panicked.

"It would have been very easy for her to potentially claim someone else had been driving," he said. “But she saved the police the trouble of all that.”

As a result she lost her job as a community carer because that requires having a vehicle and travelling to different locations but is now looking for work.

Mr Pridham said Walsh planned to stay with friends but more people arrived and asked for a lift to a party.

"She succumbed to a bit of peer pressure,” he said. “She can't understand how her car ended up on its side. She wasn’t travelling that fast.”

Walsh, of Gordon Avenue, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs with a £48 surcharge.