Mansfield suspect arrested after man left with head injuries from attack
A reveller sustained serious injuries following an assault outside a bar in Mansfield.
The 26-year-old victim fell backwards and hit his head on the pavement after being punched in Handley Arcade, Mansfield.
He was taken to hospital where tests revealed he had a fractured skull and bleed on the brain. His condition is not life-threatening.
Police identified a suspect after examining CCTV and taking statements from a number of witnesses following the incident at approximately 12.45am on Sunday, April 3.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm this morning (5 April).
Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell said: “This was a vicious attack and the consequences could have been much worse for the victim.
“We treat such extremely incidents seriously and I am pleased a suspect is now in custody.
“Violent crime will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and I would urge anyone with information about this incident, who is yet to speak to officers, to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 29 of 3 April 2022.