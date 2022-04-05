Mansfield suspect arrested after man left with head injuries from attack

The 26-year-old victim fell backwards and hit his head on the pavement after being punched in Handley Arcade, Mansfield.

He was taken to hospital where tests revealed he had a fractured skull and bleed on the brain. His condition is not life-threatening.

Police identified a suspect after examining CCTV and taking statements from a number of witnesses following the incident at approximately 12.45am on Sunday, April 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm this morning (5 April).

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell said: “This was a vicious attack and the consequences could have been much worse for the victim.

“We treat such extremely incidents seriously and I am pleased a suspect is now in custody.

“Violent crime will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and I would urge anyone with information about this incident, who is yet to speak to officers, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 29 of 3 April 2022.