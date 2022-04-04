Burger stop costs suspected criminals after chance encounter with police at Nottinghamshire McDonald's

Two officers had stopped at the fast food restaurant, on Old Rufford Road, today, April 4, at about 1am, when, Nottinghamshire Police said, ‘a group walked in accompanied by a smell of cannabis’.

A force spokesman said: “After becoming suspicious of a 4x4 vehicle in the car park, the officers discovered it was showing incorrect number plates.

“A further search of the vehicle uncovered power tools, gloves and its correct number plates.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald's, Old Rufford Rd, Ollerton.

Three men, aged 34, 32 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal.

They remain in police custody.

Inspector Matthew Ward, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers who just happened to be in the restaurant as the suspects walked in.

“Following a brief conversation, the officers became suspicious of a vehicle parked outside and soon had these suspicions confirmed.

“Three men are now in custody and our investigations are continuing.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 28 of April 4.