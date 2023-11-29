A Mansfield man has appeared in court after reports an intruder broke into a property armed with a pickaxe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Hickling Court, Mansfield at around 6.30am on Monday, November 27 when the victim raised the alarm by going to a neighbour’s home.

She reported an offender had broken into her home by smashing a window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers arrived at the scene quickly and pursued a suspect into a nearby block of flats where he was detained.

Wharmsby was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The pickaxe was later discovered inside the victim’s home and she also found a number of gift sets had been taken.

Officers had earlier been called to reports of a shed break-in at nearby Garrat Avenue after a resident noticed items missing from his shed at around 5.15am.

Forty-two-year-old Sonny Wharmsby, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 28 and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on January 5.

Detective Constable Philipp James, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These incidents must have been upsetting for the victims and I hope our quick and robust response provides some reassurance to both them and the wider community in this area of Mansfield.