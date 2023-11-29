News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield suspect appears in court after pickaxe break-in

A Mansfield man has appeared in court after reports an intruder broke into a property armed with a pickaxe.
By John Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 13:48 GMT
Officers were called to Hickling Court, Mansfield at around 6.30am on Monday, November 27 when the victim raised the alarm by going to a neighbour’s home.

She reported an offender had broken into her home by smashing a window.

Officers arrived at the scene quickly and pursued a suspect into a nearby block of flats where he was detained.

Wharmsby was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceWharmsby was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Wharmsby was remanded in custody when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The pickaxe was later discovered inside the victim’s home and she also found a number of gift sets had been taken.

Officers had earlier been called to reports of a shed break-in at nearby Garrat Avenue after a resident noticed items missing from his shed at around 5.15am.

Forty-two-year-old Sonny Wharmsby, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 28 and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on January 5.

Detective Constable Philipp James, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These incidents must have been upsetting for the victims and I hope our quick and robust response provides some reassurance to both them and the wider community in this area of Mansfield.

“Officers who were called to the scene should be commended for their rapid response and determination in pursuing the suspect.”