Hayden Wright was stopped on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, after taking more than £54 of cosmetics from the health and beauty section of Wilko, on August 22, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

The court heard 28-year-old Wright told officers: “I only got out of prison last week and I want to go back.”

Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said the theft put Wright in breach of an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after he was convicted of eight shop thefts.

He said Wright has 23 previous convictions for 37 offences, including burglary in 2019.

Mr Bulbring said: “The court must activate the custodial element of the sentence unless it is unjust to do so.”

Appeared in court via video-link from HMP Nottingham, Wright, of Lindley Street, Mansfield, admitted theft and breaching the suspended sentence.

Bianca Brasovenau, mitigating, said: "He wishes to serve the remainder of his sentence with a view to detoxing and a fresh start."

Judge Julie Warburton said: "I think that is realistic and positive in the circumstances."

Jailing him for eight months, she told Wright: “Plainly you have reached a point of realism and want to detox from any substances and get yourself in a position to make a fresh start when you are released. I am going to give you the least sentence I can.”