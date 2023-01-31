Mansfield shoplifter stole from M&S to feed drug habit he’s had for adult life

James Manley was arrested after he came out of the store on West Gate, on the morning of December 15, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said Manley has relevant previous convictions and was last in court in 2020 when he received a community order for shoplifting.

Manley, of Pleasley Street, admitted theft.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Manley, aged 44, deserved full credit for his guilty plea and cooperation with the police.

She said: “The majority of his offences are linked with his drug addiction which has been a problem for the majority of his adult life.

“His rate of offending is reducing. He complied with the last court order he received.

“About a year ago things went on a downward spiral when his long-term partner and immediate family moved out of the area leaving him isolated.”

He has been working with a substance abuse charity and is on a methadone script.

She said that Manley owed some money at the time of the offence and only gets £130 Employment Support Allowance every fortnight.