Mansfield shoplifter pleaded guilty after he was ID’d by the way he walks

Jonathan Whiteman stole meat and fish from the Co-Op and Morrisons on July 29 and August 14, said prosecutor Lauren Hemsley.

The court heard he has 13 previous convictions for 27 offences, 14 of which are for theft, and he was last in trouble on August 3, when he was sentenced to a community order for eight thefts.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "He was identified by the way he walked rather than facial identification."

Mansfield Magistrates Court

He said Whiteman was “very dubious about that,” but pleaded guilty to save the security guard from coming to give evidence at a trial.

"These are all low-value shop thefts very similar to the ones he was dealt with earlier this month," said Mr Pridham.

"His community order hadn't started. At the time of his sentence he was sofa-surfing in Worksop and he missed letters informing him.

"He was under the misapprehension they were going to phone him."

He said Whiteman has previously had a problem with drugs but he is now on Methadone.

"His real issue is alcohol. He has had a tough time of it over the last week withdrawing from it. He has had plenty of time to think about what he has been doing with his life and how alcohol has been eating away at him."

The court heard his uncle has offered him a labouring job to start next week iif he stays out of custody.

"His record is far from being the worst I have ever seen," said Mr Pridham, adding that he has successfully completed suspended sentences and other court orders.

"When he is threatened with prison he behaves himself. And that deterrent factor is clearly sufficient motivation to stay offence-free. Seven days on remand have made him realise he doesn't like custody."

Whiteman, aged 39, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted two counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on August 17 and Wednesday.