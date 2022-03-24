Mansfield shoplifter caught with six bottles of whisky only wanted fruit juice

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Alexandru-Daniel Ioana was spotted de-tagging a bottle in Morrisons, on Sutton Road, on March 9, at 1.20pm.

Emma Cornell, prosecuting, said that when the manager was tipped off by a customer, Ioana headed for the exit, but once he walked past the self-scan area he was detained.

The 21-year-old was found with six bottles of whisky, valued at £222, and a de-tagging device.

When Ioana was interviewed by police he said he went into the store to buy juice, then saw some bottles of whisky that had not been tagged and decided to take them

He noticed he was being watched and tried to walk out of the store.

The court heard he was cautioned for shoplifting in Derbyshire, in February.

Ioana, of Burrows Court, Northampton, admitted theft, via a Romanian interpreter.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Ioana was sightseeing in Mansfield and visited a friend.

When his friend went to work, Ioana tested his insulin levels and wanted to buy fruit juice to maintain his blood-sugar levels.

Mr Hogarth said Ioana is due to start work as a labourer with a building company next week, once he provides immigration details.

Ioana was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.