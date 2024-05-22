Mansfield sex offender flouted court order restricting internet use after child porn conviction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield sex offender flouted court orders restricting his internet use only months after his conviction for child porn offences, a court has heard.

A routine police check last October revealed Dale Welch had re-set his mobile phone so its history wasn't retained and installed a virtual private network (VPN) on his laptop which can mask his IP address, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.

A sexual harm prevention order, imposed at Lincoln Crown Court in April 2023, states he can only use an internet-enabled device if the history is retained and forbids him from using software which prevents this.

Welch initially said another officer on a previous visit told him a VPN was allowed but the officer denied this.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He also claimed he has trouble remembering the conditions of his order.

His defence solicitor said Welch deserved maximum credit for his guilty plea and the use of the VPN was “down to a misunderstanding” with the previous officer.

He said Welch has learning difficulties which affect his short term memory and create communication problems.

“He can only remember snippets of conversations,” he said. “He has tried to put new coping strategies in place.

"He tried to put the breach right at the first opportunity.”

The solictor said there was nothing to suggest any greater harm had been caused and Welch, who awaits surgery for thyroid cancer, is extremely remorseful.

Welch, aged 57, of Prest Avenue, Meden Vale, admitted two breaches of the order when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 30.