Photos: Sherwood Forest shows support for cyclists as Tour of Britain sets off

Supporters flocked to Sherwood Forest as cyclists in the Tour of Britain race started their fourth stage at the visitor centre, heading from Edwinstowe to Newark.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 08:28 BST

The Tour is the UK’s elite international cycling event with more than 100 of the world’s best cyclists battling it out over eight stages from Sunday,

September 3-Sunday, September 10.

On Wednesday, September 6, the fourth stage, cyclists set off from Sherwood Forest to Newark, leaving Forest Corner at 11.15am on a 166km

route through the county of Nottinghamshire.

Here are some of the starting shots in the Sherwood Forest sunshine.

Kamiel Bonneu, Sander De Pestel, Milan Fretin, Elias Maris, Alex Colman of Team Flanders Baloise before the start of Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour of Britain in Sherwood Forest wearing Robin Hood hats.



Kamiel Bonneu, Sander De Pestel, Milan Fretin, Elias Maris, Alex Colman of Team Flanders Baloise before the start of Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour of Britain in Sherwood Forest wearing Robin Hood hats. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

RSPB team at Sherwood with Team BGee, who performed for the crowds before the stage start.



RSPB team at Sherwood with Team BGee, who performed for the crowds before the stage start. Photo: Robert James / Sherwood Forest

Tom Pidcock, Carlos Rodriguez, Luke Rowe, Connor Swift, Magnus Sheffield and Ben Turner of Team INEOS Grenadiers before the start of Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour of Britain in Sherwood Forest wearing Robin Hood hats alongside The High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Professor Veronica Pickering DL.



Tom Pidcock, Carlos Rodriguez, Luke Rowe, Connor Swift, Magnus Sheffield and Ben Turner of Team INEOS Grenadiers before the start of Stage 4 of the 2023 Tour of Britain in Sherwood Forest wearing Robin Hood hats alongside The High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Professor Veronica Pickering DL. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Crowds watch on and cheer the cyclists at Sherwood Forest.



Crowds watch on and cheer the cyclists at Sherwood Forest. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

