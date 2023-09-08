Photos: Sherwood Forest shows support for cyclists as Tour of Britain sets off
Supporters flocked to Sherwood Forest as cyclists in the Tour of Britain race started their fourth stage at the visitor centre, heading from Edwinstowe to Newark.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 08:28 BST
The Tour is the UK’s elite international cycling event with more than 100 of the world’s best cyclists battling it out over eight stages from Sunday,
September 3-Sunday, September 10.
On Wednesday, September 6, the fourth stage, cyclists set off from Sherwood Forest to Newark, leaving Forest Corner at 11.15am on a 166km
Here are some of the starting shots in the Sherwood Forest sunshine.
