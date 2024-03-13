Mansfield pub landlord attacked by couple who hit him over the head with a stiletto shoe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melissa Betts and Thomas Blanche were removed from Ye Olde Ramme Inne, on Church Street, after Betts was abusive to staff on January 19, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

Blanche, aged 39, grabbed the landlord's head and slammed it into a door before throwing a number of punches but the landlord shoved him into the street.

Mansfield Magistrates court

Blanche "went back for more" said Mr Sail, and a scuffle ensued which took him and the landlord to the floor where he punched his victim on the forehead and bit his hand.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Betts, 32, took off her stiletto shoe and hit the landlord in the head while he was defenceless on the ground.

After their arrest, Betts admitted what happened, while Blanche claimed someone hit him in the back of his head and he retaliated.

But he accepted the force he used was "unreasonable".

Mansfield magistrates heard the offences were aggravated by the use of the shoe as a weapon, and because their victim was assaulted with multiple punches which resulted in "substantial cuts to his hand and scratches and cuts to his face."

Blanche has previous convictions for assault, but has stayed out of trouble since 2011, while Betts is of previous good character.

Betts, and Blanche, of Roseberry Hill, admitted assault by beating, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the long-term partners had “decided to relieve the gloom” with a night out after her grandfather’s funeral earlier that day.

She was singing karaoke when “she was picked up bodily and told to leave” because another member of their party was found using drugs.

“Had they left it there, there wouldn’t have been a problem,” said Mr Pridham. “They both felt a degree of injustice because they were asked to leave so unceremoniously when they had done nothing wrong.”

The pair were banned from going to Ye Olde Ramme Inne for six months and each received a 12-month community order. They must pay £300 compensation.