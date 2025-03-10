Mansfield police remind public how they can help officers catch up with off-road bikes

Police in Mansfield are reminding drivers, walkers and other members of the public how they can help officers catch up with the riders of illegal off-road and electric bikes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tackling vehicle-related crime and antisocial behaviour is one of three local policing priorities in the Mansfield area, with officers regularly seizing bikes and fining riders.

Three bikes were seized over the course of last weekend (March 1 and 2) as members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Off Road Bike team conducted proactive patrols in The Desert – a large area of land off Eakring Road – Sherwood Pines, Warsop Pit and Garibaldi Woods.

Several Section 59 notices were also issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three bikes were seized over the course of last weekend (March 1 and 2) as members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Off Road Bike team conducted proactive patrols in The Desert – a large area of land off Eakring Road – Sherwood Pines, Warsop Pit and Garibaldi Woods. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

These are warning notices applied to vehicles being driven or ridden in an antisocial manner.

Any future contraventions involving those vehicles will result in their seizure and potential destruction.

Members of the public are also encouraged to play their part in this effort by reporting all incidents of dangerous and inconsiderate riding to the police.

Photos, dashcam footage and witness accounts are welcome and should be submitted even when riders’ faces or registration plates cannot be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “As we have said repeatedly in the past, this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“These individuals are putting other road users and pedestrians at risk with their selfish, dangerous and inconsiderate actions.

“They are putting themselves at risk not only of criminal prosecution, but also of very serious injury when they ride in the way that they do.

“Although it is not always possible to safely bring these bikes and their riders to a stop, we do have many other tools at our disposal to catch up with them and hold them to account later on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of our most effective tools is the testimony of members of the public who witness this kind of behaviour and share our determination to clamp down on it.

“So, if you know where an illegal bike is being kept – tell us about it.

“If you see a bike being ridden in a dangerous or reckless way – tell us about it.

“We will act on that information and do all we can to hold those responsible to account.”

Officers would like the following pieces of information to help tackle this issue:

Times, days and locations

The make, colour or size of a bike

Details of clothing, helmets and other distinguishing marks

And where motorcycles are kept.

Reports can be made:

Via the Nottinghamshire Police Dash Cam Portal (for images and videos).

Police will thoroughly investigate even if you do not wish to attend court

By calling 101

By emailing Mansfield Neighbourhoods Team at [email protected]

Or by contacting Crimestoppers