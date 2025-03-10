Teenagers locked up for ‘unprovoked, brutal and sustained’ Mansfield alleyway assault

Two teenagers who subjected a stranger to an ‘unprovoked, brutal and sustained’ assault in a Mansfield alleyway have been locked up.

The 17 and 15-year-old boys, who can’t be named, attacked their then 39-year-old victim in an alleyway near Jubilee Way South in the early hours of July 18 last year.

The boys, who were intoxicated and “spoiling for a fight”, repeatedly kicked the man in the head as he lay on the ground – leaving him in intensive care with multiple fractures and a bleed on the brain.

His wallet was taken from the scene and later burned in an attempt to dispose of evidence.

Detectives, who used CCTV cameras to track the boys’ movements before and after the attack, later found a mobile phone video in which they boasted of the attack.

Messages were also found in which they discussed what story to tell the police about what had happened.

Anther video recorded shortly before the attack showed one the attackers rapping about stabbing somebody in the chest.

The victim, who doctors feared could die as a result of the attack, later spent more than a month in hospital.

He is now continuing his recovery at home but is still experiencing pain and discomfort from the attack.

The boys, who were identified and arrested after a social media appeal, later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, February 28, 2025 – they were sentenced to five years and four months in custody – to be served in young offenders’ institutions until they are old enough to move to adult prisons.

They were also convicted of attacking a man in Titchfield Park earlier in the summer.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was one of the most disturbing incidents I have encountered during my policing career.

“These young men were very clearly spoiling for a fight when they carried out this unprovoked, brutal and sustained assault – during which they repeatedly kicked a defenceless man in the head.

“After attempting to dispose of vital evidence – including their bloodied clothing and trainers – they then bragged to each other about what they had done.

“This was violence the sake of violence and could very easily have ended up in a murder charge but for the skill and professionalism of hospital staff.

“Had these boys been dealt with as adults their sentences would be more than double what they were.

“I sincerely hope they use their time in custody wisely and reflect oh how fortunate they are this man did not die as a result of their thuggery.

“As this investigation comes to an end, I would like to thank all the detectives and specialist support staff who put in so much work to present such powerful evidence to the courts.”