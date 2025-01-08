Mansfield police discover golf ball sized bundle of crack cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great work by a policing team led to five arrests and a golf ball sized bundle of crack cocaine being recovered.

Priority tasking team officers managed to round up the suspects for a range of offences – following an initial spot while out on patrol.

While travelling through Mansfield, they recognised a motorist who intelligence suggested was banned from the roads and had links to drugs supply.

Officers at that point made the decision to follow the vehicle, around 3.15pm on Tuesday, January 7.

After seemingly spotting a police presence, the driver suddenly changed direction to try and lose them, with the car found abandoned in Sherwood Close shortly afterwards.

Believing they knew the identity of the person behind the wheel, officers went to a Mansfield address linked to the suspect, at which point they saw three people leaving the house.

The trio were chased down, detained, and searched, with a golf ball sized bag packed full of crack cocaine deals found on one of them, along with stacks of cash and a burner-phone.

With those three suspects in handcuffs, officers went into the house they’d just left, which was found to contain a fourth suspect and a large bag of cannabis deals when it was searched.

The priority tasking team’s good fortune then continued when a man walked into the house and identified himself – prompting officers to arrest him too after recognising him as being a suspect in a series of shop thefts.

All five suspects were transported into custody, with an officer then targeted with homophobic abuse after they arrived.

Police officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, a public order offence, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Three people – a 34-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man – were all arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The 17-year-old boy was additionally arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, while the 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply cannabis.

A 46-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of multiple shop thefts.

Sergeant Jonny Groves said: “This job proved to be a very successful one for our team, with five suspects being arrested for a variety of different offences in the end.

“By being out in the community conducting our patrols, we were able to spot someone we believed could be up to no good and investigated this hunch further.

“To the credit of the officers involved, those suspicions proved themselves to be correct, as we uncovered Class A and Class B drugs, while detaining four suspects in the process.

“We were even able to arrest an additional suspect in connection with a series of shop thefts too, so this turned out to be a great result for our team.”