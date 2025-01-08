Drunk Mansfield nuisance’s expensive night on town after flouting police order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drunk Mansfield teen who was given a lift home by police after making a nuisance of himself in the town centre was finally arrested when he showed up again and declared, “I told you I would be back,” a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A "drunk and irate" Logan Vaughan was given a section 35 order to leave the town centre after causing problems outside the Playground nightclub, on Leeming Street, on November 30.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said officers drove him the ten to 15 minute-journey back to an address in Sutton after issuing the order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Vaughan, whose behaviour was described as aggressive, returned “within minutes” and said: “I told you I would be back.”

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Representing himself, he told magistrates he didn’t remember what happened because he’d had too much to drink.

The court heard that Vaughan, who works in plastic factory, is of previous good character and was given credit for his early guilty plea.

Vaughan, aged 18, of Williamson Street, Mansfield, admitting failing to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fined £133 along with a £53 surcharge and £85 court costs to make a total of £271 which he must pay within 28 days.

“This is going to be an expensive night out for you,” the presiding magistrate told him.

“The next time a police officer asks you to leave, what do you do?”

"Leave," Vaughan replied.

"You've got it," said the magistrate.