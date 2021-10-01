Iwona Smyk's grey Vauxhall Insignia was seen driving very slowly and braking for no reason before she was stopped on Sheepbridge Lane, at 2.30am, on July 10, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

A breath test revealed she had 100 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the warehouse operative, who has no previous convictions, had been drinking for five hours at a friend's house.

She appeared before Mansfield Magistrates' Court

"She felt fine to drive the four miles home", he said, "but clearly she was quite a considerable amount over the limit."

Smyk, 48, of Little Carter Lane, admitted driving with excess alcohol via a Polish interpreter, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was fined £461 with a £46 surcharge and £85 court costs. She was banned for 24-months, but a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification