Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Abbie Fisher was arrested on Southwell Road West, in Mansfield, following a “very serious episode of dangerous driving”, on Saturday, November 5.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said: “She tried to evade the police and said she should have pulled over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Fisher tested positive for drugs when she was arrested.

Cannabis was found in the car and cocaine was found in her bra when she was searched.

The court heard she has no previous convictions, but was cautioned for possessing cocaine earlier in the year.

Fisher, aged 32, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, admitted dangerous driving and possession of the class A and B drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said Fisher had spiralled into “heavy” cocaine abuse over the last year while struggling with depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She had taken drugs,” she said. “She panicked when she saw the police drive past her. Instead of pulling over, she made the very silly decision to drive away.

“She didn’t want them to see the drugs, but volunteered them when she was in custody."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bell said Fisher had been remanded into custody for a week by District Judge Leo Pyle pending the preparation of a probation report.

“One of the reasons was to give her a shock and make her realise she is absolutely going down the wrong road,” said Ms Bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That might be what was needed to scare her straight. She is incredibly frightened about the prospect of going back to prison.

“Hopefully this will be the very first and the very last time she appears in court. She promises me she will never use cocaine again if she is released today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisher was jailed for 35 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work.