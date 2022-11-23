Jail risk for Bulwell drug dealer who rubbed partner’s face in leaking stoma bag

Benjamin Hoyland's partner asked him to clean the leak up as he lay in their bed, but he pulled her face into it, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, said that when she tried to make a phone call, he dug his fingernails into her arm and scratched her forehead.

Shortly before the assault on March 14, Hoyland had threatened to stamp on her head via text message, and they had argued.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court heard their two-year relationship had been 'good' for six months but his anger issues meant 'he would lash out angrily if something went wrong'.

When he reported to the police station in July he was arrested for failing to comply with notification orders, made under the Sex Offences Act.

The court heard he has four previous convictions for nine offences.

Hoyland, now of Logan Street, Bulwell, and formerly of Wood Street, Warsop, admitted the assault, malicious communication and breaching the suspended sentence.

Denney Lau, mitigating, said Hoyland, who suffers from Crohn’s disease, was on bail at the time for the drugs offences and felt stressed because he knew he was “at risk of a substantial period in custody”.

He said their relationship has resumed and no restraining order has been requested. His failure to sign on was a genuine error.

Judge Stuart Rafferty KC quoted the “puerile” message Hoyland sent to his partner and told him to “grow up”.

“Taking it out on her because you were embarrassed about what had happened was not a mature approach,” he said. “If you touch her again and you come back before me - no more Mr Nice Guy.”

He imposed three 12-month conditional discharges for the three offences and warned Hoyland he would activate the suspended sentence if he breaches it again.