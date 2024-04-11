Mansfield mum caught more than FOUR times over limit faces prison is she re-offends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A member of the public called police after seeing Shauna Whitworth swerving across the lanes of the A60 in a Vauxhall Zafira on March 24, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.

A breath test revealed she had 147 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, which is one of the highest readings on the guidelines.

She made full admissions to police and said she drank half a bottle of vodka after work because of stress.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for drink-driving in 2019.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: "Custody would not be appropriate because of her mental health difficulties and the impact it would have on her three children.”

He said Whitworth had been working seven days a week as a care assistant and was pressured into working an additional shift.

Mr Stocks said she has been diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety for 20 years and turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

"While that is not a satisfactory way of dealing with her problems, it does explain why she did it," he said. "She bought the vodka from a shop but drank almost all of it before she went home.

"She has referred herself to a drug and alcohol advisory service and has been assessed by a therapy programme.

"The incident on March 24, however reprehensible, has been the catalyst for her to address her problems and shows she has insight.

"If she comes to court for a third time she knows there is nothing that will save her from the prison gate."

Whitworth, 40, of Lees Avenue, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The presiding magistrate told her: "This is the highest reading this court has ever seen.”