Mansfield mum assaulted police officer after crashing car while three times drink-drive limit

Monika Lapinska drove her Hyundai into a fence post, on Brancliffe Lane, Shireoaks, on April 25, just before 7pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said officers arrived at the scene 20 minutes later, and Lapinska, aged 29, was put into the police vehicle where she began to punch the rear offside window.

During a struggle she kicked an officer in the chest and began kicking the roof with enough force to cause damage.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

A breath test revealed she had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Lapinska, of Westbourne Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

The court heard she was disqualified for 20 months for driving with excess alcohol, in 2020.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said: "Alcohol seems to be the lead cause of this offending. She has referred herself to Change Grow Live, a substance misuse charity.

“She is a single mum and has no support in that regard. She will have to get the bus to pick up her son after this hearing.

“She is trying to be a good mother but unfortunately the alcohol got on top of her.”