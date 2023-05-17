News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man accidentally let German Shepherd-cross loose to attack 12-year-old girl

A Sutton man accidentally let his German shepherd run loose in the street where it attacked a “petrified” 12-year-old girl.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th May 2023, 08:17 BST- 2 min read

Chris Ryer left his gate open so the German shepherd-akita cross could get out while the girl was playing football with a friend, on August 12, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Michael Little, prosecuting, said the dog chased her, becoming tangled in her legs and causing her to fall, before biting her on the back of her left knee.

She was screaming and scared. She rolled onto her back and was bitten on her left thigh.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
The dog bit her again on her shin and ankle, before Ryer shouted “stop” twice and took the dog away.

Mr Little said the girl was left in “massive pain” and spent seven hours at hospital while her injuries were being treated.

“I was petrified,” she said in a statement. “I thought the worst about my injuries. I don't like going out on my own anymore. I want to get over my fear of dogs, but I think it will take a very long time.”

The court heard there were concerns a dog tooth may have been left inside her because of the depth of the wounds. She needed seven appointments to have the wounds, which will leave scars, cleaned and dressed.

Her mother described her as “an emotional and nervous wreck” who now prefers to stay inside.

She said: “If she sees a dog in the street she will hold on to us or run away.”

Ryer, aged 34, of Church Lane, admitted being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control causing injury.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Ryer intervened quickly and the dog, who had never bitten anyone before, was ordinarily kept secure in the garden.

It was a momentary lapse of attention. He had been sedated following a medical procedure earlier that day.

Mr Pridham said Ryer, of previous good character, was “horrified and mortified” by what happened.

The dog was taken away by police and euthanised without his consent.

District Judge Sunil Khanna imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £350 compensation.