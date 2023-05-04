This is delivery in action and represents the fulfilment of a key 2019 manifesto promise. It comes as part of a wider plan of action from the Government to tackle crime across the nation.

The Government’s Beating Crime Plan will deliver a safer Britain alongside record funding for our police, with a £17.2 billion policing budget for 2023–24.

This is alongside the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Act which is giving the police and courts the powers they need to tackle serious crime head on.

Coun Ben Bradley.

The Government is also delivering its Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, backed by £100m in funding, making our streets and neighbourhoods safer for women and girls.

Since 2010, crime excluding fraud has been cut by over 50 per cent – making our communities safer. Theft has been reduced by 20 per cent and domestic burglary by 30 per cent. The Government has also taken 90,000 knives off our streets through stop and search, surrender initiatives and targeted police action since 2019.

Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Knocking on doors in Mansfield at the last election it was clear people wanted more police officers in our community. That is why I welcome the news that there are 418 extra police officers cracking down on crime in Mansfield and Warsop.

“These recruits mean that there are now 2,439 police officers in Nottinghamshire and more police officers than ever before across the country, helping to pursue criminals and tackle anti-social behaviour, keeping neighbourhoods safe for the law-abiding majority.

“I look forward to working closely with our local police force to ensure that these local officers are properly utilised for the people of Mansfield.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities, on their streets and in their homes.