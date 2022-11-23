Mansfield man with toothache downed vodka and crashed into another car

Darren Brown was driving a Vauxhall Astra when the collision happened at a junction on Dalestorth Road, near King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on October 31, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said 'extensive damage' was caused to both vehicles and a detective, who had been driving in the opposite direction, saw what happened.

Brown, aged 58, was found sitting on the grass verge and complied with the officer.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

A breath test revealed he had 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

He told police he got home from work early and drank half a bottle of vodka, but could not remember if he ran the red light or not.

The court heard he received a 14-month ban for drink driving in Derbyshire, in 2014.

Brown, of Seaforth Square, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Brown accepted full responsibility and is extremely remorseful.

“He had an abcess in his tooth and left work to try to get an emergency dental appointment,” she said. “He couldn't - and went to the supermarket to buy the vodka. It is eight years since his last offence."

Brown was handed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

