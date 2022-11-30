Mansfield man with memory loss forgot fine for assaulting cop and ended up in court

David Cassidy became angry and shouted abuse as police tried to arrest him, on July 11, and one officer “gently pushed his chest to create some distance”, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Rebecca Williams, prosecuting, said 52-year-old Cassidy swung at the officer's face, missed, and hit his chest.

A struggle ensued as the officers tried to handcuff him and Cassidy scratched one of them below his right ear.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard the last time he was before the courts was in 1996.

Cassidy, of Stuart Avenue, Forest Town, admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said: "Unfortunately he has little recollection. He accepts he drank some alcohol. He suffers from seizures and memory loss after a head injury in 2010.

"He was offered a conditional caution with a £75 fine. Due to the memory issues, he recalls receiving the paperwork, but it wasn't until he received the summons that he remembered he had to pay it.

“He attends court today quite correctly.”

The court heard Cassidy has not worked since his brain injury, suffers from anxiety and depression and “doesn't venture out of the house very often”.

“He has drink issues,” said Ms Thorpe. “He is sorry to find himself here today. He deserves credit for his early guilty plea.”

